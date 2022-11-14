Jessica Alba Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Hidden Heels at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Jessica Alba brought flowers to the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12.

The Honest Company founder stepped out for the annual charity event in Los Angeles wearing a radiant pink Carolina Herrera gown. The vibrant, sweetheart neckline piece featured three-dimensional botanical designs in hues of baby pink to fuchsia and silver floral sequins embroidered across its A-line silhouette. Alba’s dress debuted earlier this year in June with Herrera’s resort 2023 collection.

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Alba opted for equally glamorous accessories, adding leaflet-arranged Tiffany & Co. drop earrings with accompanying rings and diamond bracelets by the luxury jeweler, coordinating with her gown’s sparkling embellishments.

She carried a bright silver evening clutch and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down manner, curled at the ends, and left out several front strands in a semi-swooped style that framed her face. For glam, Alba completed her look with a rosy blush, shimmery eyeshadow, and deep pink lipstick.

Jessica Alba at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Her footwear choice was not shown due to her gown’s floor-length design, though she most likely slipped into a signature heel, a style she frequents when she steps out for events by labels such as Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, and Giuseppe Zanotti. For the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala, she wore a semi-cutout black dress and matching pumps with a low heel.

Ariella Masjedi styled the “Fantastic Four” star for the evening. Masjedi previously collaborated with Alba last month for the 2022 Golden Heart Awards and The Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

Alba is a past recipient of the nonprofit organization’s Giving Tree Award alongside Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner, among other notable figures. Kim Kardashian was honored with this year’s award during the gala.

