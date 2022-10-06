Jenny McCarthy Dresses Up As Wonder Woman for ‘The Masked Singer’ in Armored Bodice & Red Stiletto Boots

Jenny McCarthy took her Wonder Woman outfit to TikTok last night in order to promote the new costume-themed episode of “The Masked Singer.” The short video saw McCarthy clad in loungewear consisting of shiny black leggings, a black oversized long-sleeve tee, and black and white athletic sneakers with chunky rubber soles. The actress twirled, the screen transitioning, with an explosion effect, and the star emerged from the “smoke” in the superhero garb down to her feet.

McCarthy embodied the character and wore a red corseted armored top with gold trim on the bodice that was paired alongside a bright blue and white star skirt with an asymmetrical hem and American flag undergarments.

@mrs.wahlberg Its Wednesday!! And its TV theme night on @maskedsingerfox. How could I not go as the OG wonderwoman. Hope you tune in. ♬ original sound – Jenny McCarthy

McCarthy adorned her head with thin gold and red crown and matching shiny gold with red arm cuffs that were very true to the iconic comic book character’s look. Much like the outfit, McCarthy’s hair was also styled all out in voluminous brown curls that had the “Two and a Half Men” actress looking like she was ready to serve up justice like the superheroine she was. Along with her hair, McCarthy’s makeup was an accurate depiction of the beloved lasso-wielding warrior’s look, finished off with a bold and bright red lip.

Switching out her sneakers, McCarthy stepped into white and red stiletto-style boots with an asymmetrical sharp silhouette up front. The footwear is a perfect replica of Wonder Woman’s crime-fighting boots.

McCarthy is a veteran of the entertainment industry. She often switches things up, sometimes wearing sleek, classic silhouettes paired with streamlined pumps, while other times she brings a bit of edge to formal events.

