Jenny McCarthy Goes Hollywood Glam in Red Feather Dress and Strappy Heels for ‘Masked Singer’

Jenny McCarthy took a glam approach to her latest look.

The “Two and a Half Men” alum posted to her Instagram page ahead of Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” She serves as a judge on the popular Fox show. In her post, McCarthy donned a bright red dress with a high slit up the leg. The gown, from Albina Dyla, also featured an off the shoulder style that was covered with matching red feathers, a trend seen on the runway during fall ’22 fashion shows. One glove in the same red colorway finished off the stunning outfit. The actress added small earrings and wore her blonde tresses in oversized and voluminous waves to play up the Hollywood glam look.

For her footwear, McCarthy slipped into a pair of strappy shoes. Though not entirely visible in her post, she appeared to wear black strappy heels. There were crossover straps along her foot as well as an ankle strap for extra support. A buckle on the ankle strap allowed for adjustments. A strappy sandal is a perfect option for winter to spring looks, as it brings in dark colors from the colder months into warmer weather.

McCarthy, a nearly 30 year veteran of the entertainment industry, has hit a red carpet or two in over her career. She tends to switch things up, sometimes wearing a sleek, classic silhouettes paired with streamlined pumps, while other times she brings a bit of edge to formal events, like when she paired studded combat boots and a studded belt with a pale blue Alexander McQueen pre-fall ’19 dress to the 2019 Emmy Awards.