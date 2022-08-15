×
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Channels Peak Y2K Style in Utility Shirt, Vans Sneakers & Retro Headphones for Broadway Show

By Kristopher Fraser
Emme Maribel Muniz Leave Bergdorf Goodman In New York City
Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some quality family time in New York on Sunday. The pop icon attended the Broadway revival of “Into the Woods” with her twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, and her stepdaughter through her marriage to Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in New York City. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886651_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz on Aug. 14, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME
Emme was clad in a casual-cool outfit, rounding out some end-of-summer style. The 14-year-old wore a long-sleeve, lightweight, button-up brown jacket with military-style pockets as an outerwear piece. Underneath, the teen wore a classic white Nike T-shirt. The shirt was paired with classic light-wash jeans.

For footwear, Emme opted for white athletic socks and Vans K8-Hi sneakers in black and white.

Emme accessorized with a pair of large oval glasses, and in a throwback to a time before AirPods, also wore white wired headphones. The look appeared to take Y2K inspiration.

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Seraphina Affleck, Platform Heels, Valentino
Jennifer Lopez, Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muñiz out in New York City on Aug. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Lopez wore a custom Lanvin floral-print sheer summer dress with sparkly platform pumps and an off-white bag by Valentino. Emme’s twin, Maximillian Muniz, took a cue from his sibling and went for an everyday casual approach with khakis, a white shirt, and brown shoes.

Maximilian Muñiz
Maximilian Muñiz at a theater in New York City on Aug. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Seraphina, like her stepmother, also embraced floral prints, but added a vibrant twist with bold green pants with a black floral pattern, coordinating with a green belt, and an elbow-length patterned blue button-up shirt.

For footwear, she opted for black Dr. Martens’ lace-up loafers.

Since tying the knot on July 16 in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been trying to maximize their family quality time. The newly minted Lopez-Affleck family has been spotted shopping, exploring Paris, and traveling the globe.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in New York City. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886651_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina on Aug. 14, 2022 in New York.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez’s Best Street Style Looks

