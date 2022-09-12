Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping

Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree.

Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair of black Dr. Martens boots.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz are seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz are seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Emme has a casual and young style and is often seen in oversized T-shirts, button-up jackets, and jeans. For footwear, Emme usually wears classic sneakers from Nike or Vans, and Dr. Martens boots and oxfords.

Lopez was seen in a green cutout halter dress by Cult Gaia. The linen ensemble had a metal detail on the top, adding an extra charm to the outfit. Lopez completed the look with a Christian Dior canvas tote bag, and aviator sunglasses.

She slipped on sky-high platforms with a raffia finish and a suede ankle strap to finish her look.

Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Lopez, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, shares the two teenage twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The singer is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

