×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
JLO
February 2022
January 2022
September 2021
December 2019
View Gallery 33 Images

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match.

The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.

Jennifer Lopez, Hermes, Birkin, crop top, sweatpants, pink sweatpants, Ben Affleck, Emme Muniz, travel, Los Angeles, sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA
Jennifer Lopez, Hermes, Birkin, crop top, sweatpants, pink sweatpants, Ben Affleck, Emme Muniz, travel, Los Angeles, sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Lopez finished her ensemble in a set of white sneakers. The “On the Floor” singer’s high-top style appeared to feature leather uppers in a monochrome palette. The lace-up style also included rounded toes and flat rubber soles, providing Lopez with a versatile and easy-to-wear base for her outfit while traveling.

Jennifer Lopez, Hermes, Birkin, crop top, sweatpants, pink sweatpants, Ben Affleck, Emme Muniz, travel, Los Angeles, sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers
A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive back home in LA after spending some time in Miami. Ben was seen giving his step daughter a big hug after their flight on a private jet. Jennifer and Ben stepped out separate looking great. 09 Oct 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906086_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive back home in LA after spending some time in Miami.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA
Affleck followed his wife in casual style. He wore a white button-up shirt with black denim pants and white and grey Nike sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez, Hermes, Birkin, crop top, sweatpants, pink sweatpants, Ben Affleck, Emme Muniz, travel, Los Angeles, sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad