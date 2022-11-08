Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover

Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl.

Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine.

Rounding out Lopez’s ensembles for the accompanying editorial were a variety of dramatic outfits, including a black Balenciaga couture gown, gauzy pink Gucci gown, taupe and navy Saint Laurent blazer, blouse and sheer skirt, and sweeping white silk dress by Maison Margiela.

However, the editorial also showed Lopez’s edgy side. One image finds her striking a pose in a black Dior bra, skirt and floral jacket, paired with black and silver Alaïa platform boots. In one of the photos, she stares at the camera in a black leather jacket and sweeping stitched skirt, paired with a white cropped bustier, from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

In the accompanying interview with Rob Haskell, Lopez also discussed her fairy tale-worthy romance with Ben Affleck, their wedding and co-parenting techniques — as well as reflected on her 30-plus year-long career and place in the film, fashion and music industries.

“I’ve always felt like an outsider, in the fashion world, the music world, the movie world,” Lopez shared with Haskell. “I feel like everybody knows each other and all the artists talk, and you go to the Met ball and all the girls are hanging out together, and I’m not in that group. Maybe that’s just insecurity. It’s not because I’m antisocial or I don’t want to make friends. I’ve always been kind of a march-to-the-beat-of-my-own-drum, loner-type person. I’m like, I’ll just stay focused on my thing. I’ve always kind of felt like that. I still do. But I try! It used to be about the idea of validation in other people’s eyes. It really used to be. Because I wanted to be part of the club. But I don’t anymore. There’s something bigger that I’m after. It’s about touching people’s lives and being touched.”

