Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Vogue to Her & Ben Affleck’s Home to Answer 73 Questions in Cropped Top & Cargo Pants

Jennifer Lopez let Vogue into her Bel-Air home, where she lives with Ben Affleck, for their 73 questions video series.

The video posted to Vogue‘s YouTube channel yesterday has already garnered around 905k views and continues to grow by the minute. Lopez took the interviewer around her home, which she’s owned since 2016. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was clad in a daring crop top for the occasion.

The performer spoke about living in the Bronx, roles she’s played, and the challenge of being a producer. After some rapid-fire questions and a cup of tea, Lopez walked around the home, showing off the white open-back cropped top she was wearing in the process. The top was paired alongside high-waisted khaki-colored cargo pants with a snug fit. Making room for accessories, Lopez sported a plethora of gold jewelry around her neck, on her fingers, and on her ears.

The music producer took interviewer Joe Sabia through her garden, all the while answering questions about her new album and her long-spanning music career.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

