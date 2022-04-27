Jennifer Lopez Upgrades Coca-Cola Tee & Jeans With Sleek Sneakers on Day Date With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Contrary to popular belief, celebrities aren’t always wearing designer duds. Sometimes, they turn out in jeans and graphic tees to keep things simple. That certified fact is even true for a noted fashionista like Jennifer Lopez — but that doesn’t mean she looks anything less than stunning in even the most basic of looks.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Yesterday, the 52-year-old singer and actress was spotted in her casual best while leaving a Los Angeles studio with fiancé Ben Affleck. For the low-key outing, J-Lo wore a snug white tee with a red Coca-Cola logo and mid-rise loose-fitting jeans. To accentuate the red soda pop logo, the star carried a structured red Christian Louboutin handbag. For footwear, Lopez wore simple white sneakers to cap off the casual effort.

Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA To accessorize the everyday look, the DSW collaborator wore hyper-reflective large frameless sunglasses, large silver hoops, and a silver tennis bracelet. She wore her hair in a bouncy high pony to keep with the casual vibes. The look would be easy for anyone to re-create on a budget, showing that star style isn’t always a bank account breaker.

Ben Affleck stops by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA As for Lopez’s fiance, Affleck wore a similarly casual look, which was well-played since he was seen carrying loads of equipment out of the Cali studio. To put in work, the 49-year-old actor paired a maroon shirt featuring a portrait of Charles Dickens with effortless olive slacks and gray trainers.

The lovebirds, who reunited less than a year ago, have been inseparable ever since confirming their rekindled relationship in July. The pair announced their engagement earlier this month, with Affleck giving Lopez a stunning green engagement ring.

See more of Lopez’s style through the years.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100