Jennifer Lopez Upgrades Coca-Cola Tee & Jeans With Sleek Sneakers on Day Date With Ben Affleck

By Katie Dupere
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank
February 2022
January 2022
September 2021
December 2019
Contrary to popular belief, celebrities aren’t always wearing designer duds. Sometimes, they turn out in jeans and graphic tees to keep things simple. That certified fact is even true for a noted fashionista like Jennifer Lopez — but that doesn’t mean she looks anything less than stunning in even the most basic of looks.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank. 26 Apr 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
Yesterday, the 52-year-old singer and actress was spotted in her casual best while leaving a Los Angeles studio with fiancé Ben Affleck. For the low-key outing, J-Lo wore a snug white tee with a red Coca-Cola logo and mid-rise loose-fitting jeans. To accentuate the red soda pop logo, the star carried a structured red Christian Louboutin handbag. For footwear, Lopez wore simple white sneakers to cap off the casual effort.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank. 26 Apr 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank.
Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
To accessorize the everyday look, the DSW collaborator wore hyper-reflective large frameless sunglasses, large silver hoops, and a silver tennis bracelet. She wore her hair in a bouncy high pony to keep with the casual vibes. The look would be easy for anyone to re-create on a budget, showing that star style isn’t always a bank account breaker.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank. 26 Apr 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stop by equipment rental store in Burbank.
Ben Affleck stops by equipment rental store in Burbank, Calif., on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
As for Lopez’s fiance, Affleck wore a similarly casual look, which was well-played since he was seen carrying loads of equipment out of the Cali studio. To put in work, the 49-year-old actor paired a maroon shirt featuring a portrait of Charles Dickens with effortless olive slacks and gray trainers.

The lovebirds, who reunited less than a year ago, have been inseparable ever since confirming their rekindled relationship in July. The pair announced their engagement earlier this month, with Affleck giving Lopez a stunning green engagement ring.

See more of Lopez’s style through the years.

