Jennifer Lopez Teases Big Tour 2022 Energy With New Shows in Sparkling Jumpsuit & Matching Heels

Jennifer Lopez misses performing on stage, and her impending concert looks are sure not to disappoint. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the multi-hyphenated talent performing her hit song “Get Right” while wearing a glitzy outfit.

Missing this energy 💥💥💥 Who’s ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight”

Lopez donned a nude-colored one-leg jumpsuit that featured splashes of pink all over and had eye-catching crystal embellishments that shined as the light hit her ensemble.

The hitmaker grounded her look with a pair of heels covered in the same fabric and adornments as her jumpsuit. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and a round-toe design for a sleek finish.

Yesterday, Lopez was spotted leaving Soho House in Los Angeles, wearing a chic look.

Jennifer Lopez in a white coat and brown heels while out in Los Angeles on May 5, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Lopez wore a white cozy longline sweater that had white fringe along the neckline. She wore a cream-colored turtleneck top underneath, and she teamed it with a brown, pink, tan, orange and white printed mini skirt.

She kept her accessories simple and opted for a white leather handbag, a belt that matched her outerwear, silver hoop earrings and circular shades.

Jennifer Lopez in a white coat and brown heels while out in Los Angeles on May 5, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

For shoes, she wore a pair of brown booties. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a chic bow placed on the front of their pointed-toe design for a stylish touch.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often incorporate classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

