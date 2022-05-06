×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Teases Big Tour 2022 Energy With New Shows in Sparkling Jumpsuit & Matching Heels

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
SPL5308171_001-head
February 2022
January 2022
September 2021
December 2019
View Gallery 33 Images

Jennifer Lopez misses performing on stage, and her impending concert looks are sure not to disappoint. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed the multi-hyphenated talent performing her hit song “Get Right” while wearing a glitzy outfit.

In the caption for the video, Lopez wrote, “Verified
Missing this energy 💥💥💥 Who’s ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight”

Lopez donned a nude-colored one-leg jumpsuit that featured splashes of pink all over and had eye-catching crystal embellishments that shined as the light hit her ensemble.

The hitmaker grounded her look with a pair of heels covered in the same fabric and adornments as her jumpsuit. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and a round-toe design for a sleek finish.

Related

Lady Gaga Soars for 'Top Gun' in Flight Jacket & Buckled Boots for 'Hold My Hand' Music Video

Lizzo Delivers TikTok Dance Challenge in Chic Sports Bra, Shorts & Boots for Her New 'About Damn Time' Song

Julianne Hough Goes Causal-Chic in Flared Jeans & Heeled Boots for 'POTUS' Broadway Arrival

Yesterday, Lopez was spotted leaving Soho House in Los Angeles, wearing a chic look.

Jennifer Lopez, white fluffy coat, brown heels, los angeles, May 5 2022
Jennifer Lopez in a white coat and brown heels while out in Los Angeles on May 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Lopez wore a white cozy longline sweater that had white fringe along the neckline. She wore a cream-colored turtleneck top underneath, and she teamed it with a brown, pink, tan, orange and white printed mini skirt.

She kept her accessories simple and opted for a white leather handbag, a belt that matched her outerwear, silver hoop earrings and circular shades.

Jennifer Lopez, white fluffy coat, brown heels, los angeles, May 5 2022
Jennifer Lopez in a white coat and brown heels while out in Los Angeles on May 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

For shoes, she wore a pair of brown booties. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a chic bow placed on the front of their pointed-toe design for a stylish touch.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often incorporate classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s street style looks. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad