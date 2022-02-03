Jennifer Lopez Bursts With Color in Graphic Midi Dress and Slouch Boots for ‘Today Show’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez made her latest press appearance in a colorful outfit.

The international superstar headed to “The Today Show” on Thursday morning in NYC to discuss her upcoming rom-com movie, “Marry Me.” Lopez stepped out in a printed midi dress with shades of blues, greens, yellows and more. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves and was cinched in with a black belt. Lopez even added a matching bag to the look. She finished off the outfit with purple sunglasses and Pasquale Bruni jewelry, and tied her shiny locks into a high ponytail style.

The “Hustlers” star added a pair of slouchy boots to her ensemble. J-Lo slipped into tan suede boots for her appearance with a thin stiletto heel that boosted the star up at least 5 inches. The shoes featured a pointed-toe as well.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

