Jennifer Lopez Shimmers in Bejeweled Thong Sandals & Breezy Maxi Dress for an Effortless Spring Style Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez made a spring street style statement while running errands in Los Angeles on Sunday. The multi-hypenate superstar was spotted solo in a light and breezy maxi dress by Brunello Cucinelli. The periwinkle-blue piece was cinched at the waist with a tied belt, featured ruched detailing on the shoulders and fell around her ankles.

Jennifer Lopez spotted running errands in Los Angeles on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez out in Los Angeles on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “Marry Me” actress accessorized the casual outfit with her signature rose-gold tint aviator frames, large thin hoop earrings, a bracelet and several midi rings. She parted her in the middle and styled her caramel-colored tresses in loose waves.

Jennifer Lopez runs errands in Los Angeles on April 30, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Finishing her chic and comfy outfit was a pair of a Rene Caovilla Diana Flat Jewel Sandals. J-Lo’s particular style, retails for $1,090 and is crafted from handmade and high quality materials. The sandal also features a supportive footbed, glittery trimming straps and protective uppers for humidity and rain.

Related Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Pointy Flats & Flared Jeans for Shopping Spree at Brunello Cucinelli Maisie Williams Goes Monochrome in Structured Gray Outfit for Thom Browne Jennifer Lopez Goes Casual in a White T-shirt, Baggy Jeans and Sleek Sneakers for Her Daughter Emme Muñiz's Baseball Game

Rene Caovilla Diana Flat Jewel Sandal. CREDIT: Rene Caovilla

A closer look at J.Lo’s sandals. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez has been photographed several times over the past week. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker recently put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz in Los Angeles. The chart topping singer wore a white cropped crewneck shirt with medium-wash jeans and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez goes casual with son Max while out at her daughter’s baseball game in Los Angeles on April 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA When it comes to footwear, Lopez tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Flip through the gallery to see J-Lo’s street style looks.

Slip into a pair of white sandals for a breezy look.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Goldie Jelly Sandal, $150.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Bandolino Kate Flat Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Paccia Sandal, $40.