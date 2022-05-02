Jennifer Lopez Shimmers in Bejeweled Thong Sandals & Breezy Maxi Dress for an Effortless Spring Style Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Lopez made a spring street style statement while running errands in Los Angeles on Sunday. The multi-hypenate superstar was spotted solo in a light and breezy maxi dress by Brunello Cucinelli. The periwinkle-blue piece was cinched at the waist with a tied belt, featured ruched detailing on the shoulders and fell around her ankles.
The “Marry Me” actress accessorized the casual outfit with her signature rose-gold tint aviator frames, large thin hoop earrings, a bracelet and several midi rings. She parted her in the middle and styled her caramel-colored tresses in loose waves.
Finishing her chic and comfy outfit was a pair of a Rene Caovilla Diana Flat Jewel Sandals. J-Lo’s particular style, retails for $1,090 and is crafted from handmade and high quality materials. The sandal also features a supportive footbed, glittery trimming straps and protective uppers for humidity and rain.
Lopez has been photographed several times over the past week. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker recently put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz in Los Angeles. The chart topping singer wore a white cropped crewneck shirt with medium-wash jeans and white sneakers.
When it comes to footwear, Lopez tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti.
