Jennifer Lopez Sets Sail on the Seine in Floral Dress and Brown Suede Mules with Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez set sail with new husband Ben Affleck on a private cruise on the Seine River in Paris on Saturday.

The singer wore a floral printed white midi dress that featured a bustier design and a square neck fit. The dress had thicker straps with a delicate trim. The floral print consisted of sweet pink colored flowers with green stems. The light floral print was adorable as it wasn’t saturating the garment, but just lightly cascading over it.

There was a synch around the waist, as the rest of the dress flared loosely. This was a perfect dress to set sail on the river as it was flowy and stylish for the sun and winds that would come upon them. As her dress was white, she assisted the dress with chestnut brown accessories which reflected the warm brown wood color of the boat. She had a small brown envelope purse with a bamboo handle. The actress wore a quaint silver necklace with a small pendant across her chest which paired sweetly with the dress.

Lopez finished her accessories off with a pair of aviator sunglasses with a brown frame to match her brown hair with light blonde highlights and a cream sweater.

CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The sweetest part of this outfit besides the dress was her brown suede mules with sharp heels. These heels wrapped around the bottom of her ankle, with rhinestone accents across the straps of the shoe. What made these shoes special were the choice of texture, as the suede fabric set this choice of footwear aside from her other brown accessories. The brown mixed with the white brought warmth and an elegant feel.

Next to her, Ben Affleck went for darker colors. He sported a long sleeve button-up top in the navy blue color— a signature for him, with a white t-shirt underneath. The “Gone Girl” actor wore faded blue pants to go with his top, creating a monochromatic aesthetic of blue. For cohesion, he wore a pair of white sneakers with a lace-up feature and an off-white sole.