Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Slips on Suede Shoes for Broadway Show With Twin Emme & Seraphina Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children are having an eventful summer. The newly-minted family continues to spend quality time together following the superstar-duo’s European honeymoon in July.

On Sunday, Lopez joined her twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony for Broadway show “Into the Woods” in New York City. Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner also came along for the family outing.

Maximilian Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Maximilian sported a white short-sleeve polo shirt. The staple top had a sharp collar, buttons at the center and subtle slits on each side. The 14-year-old teamed the top with khaki pants. Completing Maximilian’s look was a set of brown suede shoes. The shoe style had light gray laces and featured a cream outsole.

Related Ben Affleck's Daughter Seraphina Affleck Serves '70s Style in Flower Power Pants & Dr. Martens Loafers With Jennifer Lopez & Her Twins Emme & Maximilian Muniz for Broadway Show Jennifer Lopez's Sister Lynda Lopez Lets Her Feet Breathe In Thong Sandals for Broadway Show With Emme & Maximilian Muniz & Seraphina Affleck Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme Muniz Channels Peak Y2K Style in Utility Shirt, Vans Sneakers & Retro Headphones for Broadway Show

Jennifer Lopez at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Lopez was effortlessly chic for the outing, stepping out in a lavender lace dress by Gucci. The preppy piece had a white collar with slightly pointed shoulders, a fitted bodice and asymmetrical hemline. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer accessorized with Gucci earrings, round tinted sunglasses and a Valentino SuperVee crossbody bag.

The “Hustlers” actress boosted the ensemble with a set of crystal-embellished platform heels by Valentino. The sparkling silhouette had a stacked outsole and was set on a towering 6-inch block heel.

Emme Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Emme stayed true to the teen’s typically casual style in a dark brown corduroy jacket and white Nike T-shirt. The 14-year-old completed the look with cropped denim jeans and Hi-Top Vans sneakers.

Seraphina Affleck at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Seraphina Affleck made a vibrant style statement for the family affair. The 13-year-old wore a blue printed top with green trousers that was adorned with flowers throughout. She accessorized with dangling cube earrings, beaded bracelets and a necklace. Seraphina tied her look together with black leather shoes.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.