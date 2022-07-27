Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.

On Monday, the newly minted family was spotted at the Micromania store in Paris. Although this is the first time that Maximilian made an appearance on the trip, the 14-year-old appeared to be all smiles as he spotted leaving the video game store. He wore a purple plaid button-down shirt with beige shorts. The star completed his look with tube socks and Vans white slip-on sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez’s son Maximilian Muñiz out and about in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck at the Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez’s child Emme looked cool and comfy for the family outing. The 14-year-old wore an oversized brown printed shirt that was decorated with bright yellow flowers allover. They teamed the statement top with a white shirt and pants that matched the top perfectly. Completing Emme’s look was a pair of white Converse sneakers.

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and her son Maximilian Muñiz spotted out in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez continued to showcase her chic honeymoon style for the day out. The multi-hyphenate entertainer looked pretty in a pink pussybow top, which she paired with light-wash bell bottom jeans. She rounded out the look with nude platform sandals by Andrea Wazen.

Affleck looked cool and calm for the affair. The “Gone Girl” actor wore a cream button-down shirt with a white top and dark trousers. He gave the look a sleek finish with white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

