Jennifer Lopez Gets Elevated in Ice Pick Heels With Preppy Mini Skirt & Matching Blazer for SoHo House Arrival

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances while arriving at Soho House in Los Angeles on Thursday. Her outing comes after a family-style European honeymoon following her July 16 wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

Lopez gave a preppy-chic ensemble a slick boost for the outing. The pop icon wore a tan blazer over a white shirt. The staple outerwear included wide lapels, side slant pockets, button details and structured sleeves.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Soho House in Los Angeles on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The multi-hyphenate entertainer teamed the tops with a tan high-waist mini skirt. Lopez styled her caramel tresses in soft curls and let her hair cascade on her shoulders. She accessorized with a quilted Chanel handbag that had a gold chain strap.

Completing Lopez’s look was a set of sky-high stiletto sandals. The silhouette had a buckle strap that wrapped around the ankle and had a bold strap that was at the center of the instep.

The shoe style also had a pointy outsole and was set on a thin heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Lopez is be noted for her enviable smoke-show style, both on the red carpet and off. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Guess, Coach, Versace and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched her own namesake shoe line with DSW.

