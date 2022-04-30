Jennifer Lopez Goes Casual in a White T-shirt, Baggy Jeans and Sleek Sneakers for Her Daughter Emme Muñiz’s Baseball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Lopez put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Friday evening alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz.
Lopez donned a white cropped crewneck T-shirt paired with slouchy medium-wash jeans for a casual yet chic look. The waistband on the jeans featured multiple buttons and fasteners with a crisscross design.
Accessories-wise, Lopez went with a pair of circular silver sunglasses that had brown translucent shades paired with silver hoop earrings for glitzy accents.
Lopez grounded her look with a pair of simple white sneakers. The shoes were low-top and incorporated a round-toe design for a modern touch.
When it comes to Lopez’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate toward stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a beige V-neck top layered beneath an oversized gray cardigan teamed with navy wide-leg trousers and espadrille heels while visiting a construction site in Los Angeles for a look that displayed she means business.
Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often showcase classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.
Click through the gallery to see Lopez’ street style looks.
Put on a pair of sleek white sneakers for a refined appearance.
Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.
Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75.