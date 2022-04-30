Jennifer Lopez Goes Casual in a White T-shirt, Baggy Jeans and Sleek Sneakers for Her Daughter Emme Muñiz’s Baseball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez put a modern spin on a classic look while attending her daughter Emme Muñiz’s baseball game in Los Angeles on Friday evening alongside her son Maximilian Muñiz.

Jennifer Lopez goes casual while out at her daughter’s baseball game in Los Angeles on April 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez donned a white cropped crewneck T-shirt paired with slouchy medium-wash jeans for a casual yet chic look. The waistband on the jeans featured multiple buttons and fasteners with a crisscross design.

Accessories-wise, Lopez went with a pair of circular silver sunglasses that had brown translucent shades paired with silver hoop earrings for glitzy accents.

Jennifer Lopez goes casual with son Max while out at her daughter’s baseball game in Los Angeles on April 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez grounded her look with a pair of simple white sneakers. The shoes were low-top and incorporated a round-toe design for a modern touch.

When it comes to Lopez’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate toward stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a beige V-neck top layered beneath an oversized gray cardigan teamed with navy wide-leg trousers and espadrille heels while visiting a construction site in Los Angeles for a look that displayed she means business.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often showcase classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

