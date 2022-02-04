Jennifer Lopez Plays With Print in This Head-to-Toe Snakeskin Outfit While in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez gives another lesson in wearing a head-to-toe matching outfit.

The “Hustlers” star was spotted while out and about in New York City Thursday while wearing a look suitable for the fashionista. For the attire, Lopez wore a coordinating snakeskin print getup featuring a trench jacket that had a blue color block section in the middle of the coat paired with a turtleneck dress decked out in the same pattern by Roberto Cavalli. She accessorized with a matching pair of tights and a black square handbag.

Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in a snake print outfit while out and about in New York City on Feb. 03, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in a snake print outfit while out and about in New York City on Feb. 03, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Lopez opted for a pair of pumps in the same eye-catching pattern that had a pointed toe and a heel height of approximately three inches by Le Silla.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s snakeskin print pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lopez is known for her bold and often daring sartorial sense that has, at times, created historical moments that impacted pop culture as a whole. For example, when she wore a Versace dress to the 2001 Grammys and got credited as the person who started Google Images after the garment prompted a surge in user search interest that the company developed the Images platform.

But, as of late, Lopez has shown her affinity for matching prints and patterns and has gravitated towards the trend. For instance, we’ve recently seen her wear a red, black and white plaid ensemble that featured matching boots and gave a head-to-toe monochromatic vibe. And the musician has even been spotted in patchwork denim that shows her penchant for vintage-relaxed styles.

The “Enough” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace. She also has a partnership with DSW.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s athleisure-chic gym style over the years.

Pop on a pair of snakeskin pumps for an edgy look.

CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Holli Snake-Print Pointed Slingback Pumps, $970.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Lilac Metallic Snake Printed Leather Pointed Toe Pumps , $695.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jordyn Pump, $80.