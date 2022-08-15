Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Lopez Lets Her Feet Breathe In Thong Sandals for Broadway Show With Emme & Maximilian Muniz & Seraphina Affleck

After embarking on a family-style European honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez is taking over New York City. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon attended the “Into the Woods” Broadway show with her twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. The trio was accompanied by Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s sister Lynda Lopez.

Lynda pulled out casual summer staples to hit the streets with the newly-minted family. The journalist and author was spotted out in a breezy white tank top.

Lynda Lopez and Jennifer Lopez out in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Lynda paired the top with dark denim jeans. The relaxed bottoms had a slight flare on the leg and subtle distressed details on the side seam. The Nuyorican Productions founder styled her brunette tresses straight and let her bangs frame her face. She opted for minimal accessories and carried her essentials in a shoulder handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, the entrepreneur slipped into a pair of white sandals. The shoe style included a thin thong strap and flat outsole. Thong strap sandals like Lynda’s are an easy way to boost a warm-weather look, no matter how dressy or casual. Neutral pairs with thin straps and either flat or short-heeled soles are top picks during this season due to their minimalist silhouettes and abilities to easily be slid on and off.

Jennifer Lopez at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

J-Lo made a glamorous style statement in a lilac lace dress by Gucci. The preppy piece had a white collar, slightly pointed shoulder pads and an asymmetrical hemline. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer styled her hair in a low ponytail and accessorized with Gucci stud earrings, tinted sunglasses and a Valentino SuperVee crossbody bag. Lopez gave the look a sparkling boost with Valentino platform heels. The crystal-embellished silhouette was set on a towering 6-inch block heel.

