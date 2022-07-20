Jennifer Lopez Serves Effortless Street Style In Cropped T-Shirt With Colorful Bell Bottoms & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez had a newlywed glow as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles today. The world renowned pop icon headed back to the grind after a beautiful wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this week. Lopez continued her summertime street style streak as she spotted stepping out of a vehicle and making her way into the building.

For the daytime outing, the multi-hyphenate entertainer paired closet staples with trendy footwear. Lopez wore a short-sleeve white T-shirt. To keep cool during the warm west coast temperatures, the “Marry Me” actress tied the light separate into a knot.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a dance studio in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez spotted at a dance studio in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “On The Floor” hitmaker teamed her top with printed bell bottoms and carried her essentials in a black Hermés Birkin bag. She stuck to her signature aesthetic and pulled her hair up in a bun and covered her eyes with dark oversized shades.

Lopez added a slick edge to her look with chunky white sneakers. The shoe style peaked out underneath her pants and featured a thick outsole. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Jennifer Lopez heads to a dance studio in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

J.Lo is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

