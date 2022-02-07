Jennifer Lopez Covers Rolling Stone in an Edgy Plunging Jumpsuit and 6-Inch Heels

Jennifer Lopez is taking over the March issue of Rolling Stone. The songstress and actress is being interviewed for the magazine’s Icons and Influences issue as she promotes her new film, “Marry Me.”

In the cover story, Lopez spills the tea on how she “broke all the rules to get to the top.” She agreed and claimed that her motto has always been “f–k it.” While she opened up about her rise to fame, she “tried not to say too much” about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

“I won’t talk about it. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she told the publication.

To complement the cover, the pop culture icon donned a plunging number by Balmain. The one-piece ensemble included a low-cut V-neckline that goes all the way down to her belly button. The blazer features sharp shoulder pads, short lapels and side cut-outs on the waist to complement the plunging neck.

Jennifer Lopez on the March 2022 cover of Rolling Stone.

The “Hustlers” actress accessorized the wide-leg leotard with a watch, cuff bracelet and hoop earrings. She swapped her usual long tresses for a blunt cut bob. When it came down to the shoes, J-Lo elevated the deep cut garment with a pair of platform pumps. The height-defying heels included a thick outer sole and a solid 6-inch heel.

Jennifer Lopez on the March issue of Rolling Stone in plunging tuxedo jumpsuit and platform pumps. CREDIT: Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lopez on the cover of Rolling Stone’s ‘Icon and Influencers’ issue. CREDIT: Rolling Stone

The chart-topping artist donned more than one look for the pictorial. Another photo shows Lopez posing in a white mesh outfit. The one-piece consisted of a distressed top and sheer bottoms. She tied her look together with metallic pumps.

Jennifer Lopez covers the March issue of Rolling Stone. CREDIT: Rolling Stone

Her third look consisted of a sheer shawl that she wore over a long-sleeve nude bodysuit. This time, the “Get Right” singer slipped into a pair of see-through pumps. The shoes had a sharp pointed-toe and a thin heel.

