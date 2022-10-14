Jennifer Lopez Chicly Coordinates Pinstripe Dress & Louboutins with Ben Affleck in All-Black at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Going for a coordinated couple moment, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show with her husband Ben Affleck in all-black ensembles. The soirée was held at The Huntington Library Art Collections and Botanical Gardens yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Both parties brought their best, Lopez showing out in a pinstripe dress and classic footwear for the occasion, while Affleck suited up.

Wearing Ralph Lauren, Lopez brought impeccable tailoring to the event. Her dress featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and a small side slit that allowed the performer range of movement. The pinstripe piece was accompanied by a black and gold clutch, gold Jacquie Aiche jewelry, and a black Nick Fouquet fedora hat that pulled from the western inspiration of the show.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on Oct. 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Sticking to the classics, the JLO Beauty owner’s ensemble was completed with equally sleek patent Christian Louboutin pumps – although they were not visible due to the length of her dress. The red bottoms featured sharp pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a slick style and an impressive boost, while also instantly streamlining her outfit.

Pumps like Lopez’s are a closet staple, able to bring sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal silhouettes. The most popular styles of pumps often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Affleck followed his wife in a flecked charcoal suit and matching patent leather shoes. The actor posed with Lopez, holding her hand, in perfectly coordinated outfits.

The couple has a great relationship with Ralph Lauren, who designed three wedding dresses for their Georgia wedding celebration in August.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show was held at the Huntington Library on Oct. 13 in San Marino, Calif. The western chic collection, inspired by the free-spirited nature of the West Coast, featured dresses, sweaters, tailored suiting, polos, and pleated trousers. Some notable attendees included Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lily Collins, Laura Dern, John Legend, and Chris Pine.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 collection.