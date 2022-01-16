Jennifer Lopez Revamps Patchwork With Denim Maxi Skirt and Cowboy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez took a Western route when dressing for a shopping trip in Los Angeles with her daughter.

While visiting The Grove, the “American Idol” judge wore a denim maxi skirt. The Dior style featured several denim washes in a geometric patchwork pattern. Lopez paired the floor-sweeping piece with a beige cropped sweater. Her look was also paired with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, square-framed Max Mara sunglasses and a pre-fall 2014 fringed leather handbag by Chanel.

When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore a pair of Ralph Lauren cowboy boots. The now sold-out style featured distressed brown suede uppers with pointed toes and light metallic details. The pair was complete with dark brown wooden soles and block heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Lopez’s pair gave her ensemble a burst of Western flair, cementing its Americana aesthetic.

A closer look at Lopez’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Cowboy boots have been a large fashion trend within the last year, ranging from Western-inspired silhouettes to authentic cowboy boots. Pairs usually include narrow toes and ankle or knee-high heights, as well as neutral uppers and thick heels. Aside from Lopez, stars including Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have recently worn cowboy boots by Fendi, Zara and Dolce and Gabbana.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

