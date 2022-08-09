Jennifer Lopez Reps the Rainbow in Colorful Tie Dye Sweats & Neon Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez headed to the dance studio yesterday in Los Angeles in a casual, comfy style with a colorful twist.

After embarking on a fairytale honeymoon in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck and her family, Lopez got back to work.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

In favor of something more cozy, Lopez donned a sweat set completely doused in a rainbow tie dye pattern. She had on a sweatshirt with an oversized quality and long sleeves. The sweatpants matching sweatpants were also oversized with wide legs that tapered off and came to a tight close at the performer’s ankles. On her arm, the Grammy award-winning singer accessorized with an emerald green Hermes Birkin with gold hardware.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

The performer has been showing off her colorful Birkin collection as of late, toting a sea foam green style while in Paris. Lopez’s accessories were just as bold as her outfit.

The “Jenny From The Block” songstress wore large gold hoops, a gold chain bracelet, and rings. Finishing things off, Lopez wore red see-through sunglasses with black lenses that matched the red In the swirling tie dye. Lopez wore her hair back and up in a slick style that came to a close in a top knot.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, Lopez kept the color going, lacing up neon Nike sneakers with a bulky silhouette. The low-top sneakers were adorned with stark white laces in neon pink and yellow signature Swooshes that made the otherwise normal white shoes pop.

The statement-making shoes are extremely colorful and eye-catching, making them perfect for the equally colorful sweat set.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Take your travels to new levels in these white sneakers.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $75.

PHOTOS: Check out Jennifer Lopez’s best street style moments.