Jennifer Lopez Plays With Pattern in a Matching Plaid Outfit and Curved Stiletto Heel Boots

Jennifer Lopez is a plaid girl in her latest getup.

The “Enough” actress posted a photoset on Instagram Friday that shows the musician modeling off a bold and coordinated look. For the ensemble, Lopez opted for a red and black plaid printed sweater from Roberto Cavalli that featured little shiny embellishments placed in a line all over the piece. It also incorporated a black ring neckline and black cuffs to break up the pattern. On the lower half, she chose matching black, red and white plaid pants, also from Cavalli. She accessorized with dainty jewelry and a black handbag with a plaid exterior and gold adornments plastered along the outer perimeter of the bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Lopez slipped on a pair of perfectly matching plaid pointed-toe boots that had a golden, curved heel for a dramatic fashion twist. The heel on the eye-catching boot has an approximate height of three inches and meshed with the moment perfectly.

Lopez has a bold and daring sartorial sense that has prompted her to create strong sartorial memories that get referenced as “pop culture” iconography. For example, when she wore a Versace dress to the 2001 Grammys, she was credited as the person who started Google Images after the outfit prompted a surge in user search interest that the company developed the Images platform. But when she’s off-duty, she can be seen wearing modern jumpsuits and unifying cowboy boots that all speak to her distinct tastes.

The “Hustlers” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace. She also had her own clothing line with Kohl’s entitled LO by Jennifer Lopez. She also has a partnership with DSW.

Put on a pair of plaid boots for a statement-making outfit.

CREDIT: Larroude

To Buy: Larroude Elle Boot In Bordeaux and Blue Tartan Patent Leather, $370.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: J. Reneé Plaid Bootie, $70.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Irella Platform Bootie, $140.