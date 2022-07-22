Jennifer Lopez Slips Feet Into Thong Sandals for Honeymoon in Paris With Ben Affleck & Child Emme Muñiz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent nuptials in Paris. The newlywed couple was spotted out in the city of love today, after officially tying the knot in Las Vegas earlier this week. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz also joined the duo for daytime outing.

To no surprise, the pop icon was effortlessly chic for the romantic day out. Lopez ditched her trendy street style attire for a gorgeous white dress by Oscar de la Renta. Vibrant printed flowers cover the fit-&-flare cotton poplin midi dress, crafted with a playful handkerchief hem and self-belt to define the waist.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted out in Paris during their honeymoon on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

The multi-hyphenate entertainer continued to make a case for the warm weather season by accessorizing her ensemble with purple cat eye shades by Fendi and a red Hermés Birkin bag, which complemented the colors on her dress perfectly. Lopez also added small stud earrings and a simple heart necklace.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer took casual comfort up a level by slipping into a pair of white flip-flops. Once a functional, practical piece often relegated to casual trips to the beach instead of high-fashion settings, flip-flops are now a staple in the wardrobes of style insiders. Flip-flops make a regular appearance everywhere from street style looks to runways to stylish vacations, and there is no doubt that they are a suitcase essential for summer packing.

Jennifer Lopez out in Paris on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Affleck put a casual spin on a sophisticated style moment to enjoy some much-needed quality time with his wife. The “Deep Water” actor wore a powder blue button-down shirt with navy trousers and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

