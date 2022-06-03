Jennifer Lopez Bursts in Colorful Tie-Dye Hoodie, Neon Orange Leggings & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers at Dance Studio

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was a burst of color while arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The world renowned pop icon has been stepping out in some stylish street style looks as of lately.

This time, the multi-hyphenate superstar was spotted out in a cozy white hoodie that was decorated with an array of tie-dye colors. Lopez made a case for the summer season by teaming her pullover with a pair of form-fitting tangerine leggings.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a dance studio in Los Angeles on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Instead of her usual high top knot bun, the “Marry Me” actress held her hair back with a clear clip and let a few strands of her bangs frame the sides of her face. To add a luxe touch to her sporty ensemble, J.Lo accessorized with gold aviator shades and carried a cream Gucci tote bag.

When it came down to footwear, Lopez complemented her fit with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Using the versatile and timeless Air Force 1 as the base, the fresh kicks are dressed with the Swoosh on the sides in neon yellow and pink acrylic panels, while the other side has a green acrylic. The laces and heel tab are accentuated with an orange color to complete the eye-catching design.

A closer look at J.Lo’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez is known for hitting the streets in style. Whether she’s grabbing lunch, working on future projects or hitting the town with her fiancé Ben Affleck, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer is always dressed to impress. For example, she recently put a glamorous and edgy spin on a cropped crewneck and baggy sweatpants while out in Los Angeles earlier this week. To ground things, she slipped into another fashionable pair of Nike sneakers — Jordan 1 Low White Metallic Gold sneakers.

