Jennifer Lopez Gets Edgy in Corset Top & Leather Jacket To Announce ‘This is Me…Now’ Album With 20-Year Cover Transformation

Jennifer Lopez turned back time for an exciting new announcement this week.

On Instagram, the musician shared the news that she’ll release a new album in 2023, “This is Me…Now.” The record is a follow-up to Nov. 2002’s “This is Me…Then.”

For the occasion, she posted the tracklist on Instagram. However, her post also included a transformative video, where Lopez — as her 2002 self in a pale pink dress and beanie — removes her hat and whips her hair to morph into the new 2022 album cover. The new image finds her in the same black leather jacket, skirt and corset crop top she wore in her December Vogue editorial this year.

Though Lopez’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely she wore a pair of heeled pumps or platforms — similar to styles she’s donned for formal occasions over the years.

The singer’s new album news also preceded her latest: a 20-year career retrospective interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. In a new Reel shared on Sunday, Lopez can be seen discussing her successes and growth over the years with Lowe, wearing a sheer shiny top beneath blue denim jeans and a matching shearling-covered jacket. Accenting her ensemble are large hoop earrings — one of her style signatures — in shiny hammered silver.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.