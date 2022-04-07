Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Mother in New Coach Mother’s Day Campaign With More Stars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brings the motherly love for Coach. The brand introduced its latest campaign titled: “I Got It From My Mom,” which features stars like Jennifer Lopez, Tommy Dorfman, Noah Beck and Jessica Kelly posing with their mothers colorfully for Mother’s Day. The campaign debuts ahead of the holiday, which takes place Sunday, May 8, as a way to get ahead of shopping for the day.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach’s Mother’s Day “I Got It From My Mom” campaign featuring the Pillow Teddy Shoulder Bag.

Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, wasn’t seen in the photos, but she was an influential figure to the style star.

“I Got It From My Mom” celebrates the role mother figures play as mentors, muses and sources of style inspiration. The campaign was captured by Joshua Woods and the ads also includes a video series where the cast and their family members shared their unique gifts, talents and traits that they acquired from their moms.

Jennifer Lopez spotted with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez on Dec. 12, 2018 in NY. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Tommy Dorfman for Coach’s Mother’s Day “I Got It From My Mom” campaign featuring the Pillow Teddy Shoulder Bag.

Lopez wore a billowing red leather jacket paired with equally baggy jeans and a white top with the label’s name etched across the front coordinated with white strappy mule sandals. The look was coordinated to complement the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag in light blue. And for another shot, Lopez donned a red, black, white and gold houndstooth coat that had leather panels on the outside with a beige Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag with the same mules. The bags featured in Coach’s “I Got It From My Mom” campaign is now available for purchase on the brand’s website. The bags are available for purchase at Coach.com.

For Dorfman and mother Cathy went with a variety of looks from a double “C” emblazoned denim outfit and a matching dress with brown platform sandals, to a brown and yellow vintage-inspired T-shirt with a double “C” emblazoned top underneath, to finally, a blue and orange plaid print coat with denim skirts.

Kelly elected to go casual-chic in denim trousers with a white shirt and brown platform sandals alongside Emma, who wore a denim jacket and a yellow striped dress with brown socks and sneakers adorned with the brand’s double “C” logo.

Finally, Noah Beck and his mother, Amy, donned a brown loungewear set outlined in black paired with a pink Pillow Tabby bag and matching socks. For the outfit, they wore a blue cardigan sweater adorned with a multicolored striped tie and coordinated with a baggy rousers and brown socks.

The campaign shots mainly focused on the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag and its many forms. Also included in the shoot was the brand’s Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting, which comes in four hues and Nappa leather.

“This Mother’s Day, we wanted to recognize all the ways mothers inspire and shape us,” said North America brand president and chief marketing officer Sandeep Seth. “We also wanted to celebrate the joy found in the things we pass from one generation to another and our brand’s role in creating special memories for our customers over the years.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for labels like Versace, Guess and more.

Jessica Kelly for Coach’s Mother’s Day “I Got It From My Mom” campaign featuring the Pillow Teddy Shoulder Bag.

Noah Beck for Coach’s Mother’s Day “I Got It From My Mom” campaign featuring the Pillow Teddy Shoulder Bag.

Noah Beck for Coach’s Mother’s Day “I Got It From My Mom” campaign featuring the Pillow Teddy Shoulder Bag.

