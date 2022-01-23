Jennifer Lopez Is Classic in Black Leather Boots, Plaid Coat and Matching Miniskirt

Jennifer Lopez took classic style for a spin while promoting “Marry Me” in Los Angeles this week.

While visiting Sunset Plaza, the “American Idol” judge and Coach ambassador wore a brown, black and red plaid coat with a black leather collar. The timeless outwear was layered over a black top, paired with a pleated miniskirt in the same print — creating a simultaneously ’90s and preppy style moment. The versatile pieces were worn with gold drop earrings and delicate necklaces, as well as a pair of Isabel Marant tortoiseshell sunglasses. Lopez also donned an unreleased black leather version of Coach’s quilted Studio handbag, featuring a chain-link strap crafted from leather.

“#MarryMeMovie moments around town,” the singer captioned the photos, which featured her in front of the rom-com’s billboard “#WeekendVibes @MarryMeMovie.”

When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore a pair of undeniably classic shoes: black leather boots. The knee-high style featured almond-shaped toes, as well as thick heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. With a timeless color and texture, plus a crossed equestrian ankle strap for added detail, the boots were the kind of footwear that can be worn for years to come. The style’s coordinating tones also sharply streamlined Lopez’s outfit.

Leather boots like Lopez’s are timeless, due to their versatile hue, silhouette and texture. Similar pairs in black or brown suede and leather can be virtually paired with any ensemble, no matter how casual or formal. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning singer, stars like Katie Holmes, Hailee Steinfeld and Zoey Deutch have also worn classic boots by Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and Staud in recent weeks.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

