Jennifer Lopez Amps Up Leggings With Snakeskin Prints & Nike Sneakers for Workout

Jennifer Lopez showed off her athleisure style on Thursday in LA.

The “Marry Me” star was seen heading to a dance studio. She donned a sporty look for her outing. She paired a black Kith cropped quarter-zip jacket with leggings. Her jacket featured a Kith Sport logo on the right sleeve as well as thumb holes. Her high-waisted dark gray leggings by Niyama Sol featured a crocodile print, adding more interest to the athleticwear.

Lopez arriving at a dance studio in LA on July 14. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez dressed up the outfit a bit with her accessories. She carried a large white tote bag with gold hardware. She added silver hoop earrings and large black sunglasses, both staples for the star.

The world renowned pop star added sneakers to the ensemble, perfect for a day in the dance studio. Her Nike Air Presto sneakers featured a black mesh upper and black laces, a white midsole and a gummy outsole. The shoes added to the sportiness while emphasizing Lopez’s personal style, as J-Lo has become known for her very fashionable activewear takes.

Lopez arriving at a dance studio in LA on July 14. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style, both on the red carpet and off. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Guess, Coach, Versace and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched her own namesake shoe line with DSW.

