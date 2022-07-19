Jennifer Lopez Goes Sporty-Chic In Fleece Top With Crocodile Print Leggings & Sleek Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is back to business after her beautiful weekend wedding to Ben Affleck. Her latest appearance comes two days after the duo tied the knot in Las Vegas. On Monday, the newlywed and multi-hyphenate superstar was spotted on the move as she headed to a recording studio in Los Angeles.

Lopez stuck to a sporty vibe for the daytime outing. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” musician wore a black cropped athleisure shirt by Kith, which featured zipper detailing and thumb holes. She teamed the skintight piece with dark leggings that had crocodile print throughout.

Staying true to a cozy and chill vibe, she pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face with no makeup. She kept her accessories minimal, only adding small gold hoop earrings and covered her eyes with black aviator shades.

Lopez tied her look together with a pair of ankle socks and black Nike sneakers. The sleek silhouette included a thick white outsole, patent toe and Nike’s signature swoosh logo.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

