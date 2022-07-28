Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Goes Green In Tie-Dye Socks & Converse Sneakers With Brother Maximilian in Paris for Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in Paris with Ben Affleck following their intimate wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month. The pop icon has also spent quality time with her twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony while on the trip.

On Wednesday, the trio was spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. Emme was clad in a coordinating green set during the outing. The top of the garment included a wide collar, short sleeves and slanted side pockets. The 14-year-old teamed the top with matching shorts, tie-dye socks and white Converse sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris with her twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Maximilian was dressed comfortably to enjoy a beautiful day in the City of Lights. He wore a white Polo shirt with blue shorts. On his feet was a pair of tan flip-flops. The shoe style featured a brown outsole and had a wide thong strap that sat between the toes.

Lopez sported a white long-sleeve top from Marni that was tucked into a pair of light-wash flare-leg jeans. She accessorized with oversized tinted shades and a brown Valentino belt. She carried her essentials in a Hermés top handle bag and slicked her back into a bun. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer gave her look a towering boost with white platform heels by Gucci. The sky-high silhouette had a chunky outsole and was set on a 6-inch rectangular heel.

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot with a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. The superstar couple has been rejoicing in matrimonial bliss ever since while on their Parisian honeymoon. Lopez’s twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony embarked on the excursion along with Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Throughout their trip, the newly minted family has continued to explore the French capital.

