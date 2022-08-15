Jennifer Lopez Takes Glamour to Sparkling Heights in 6-Inch Valentino Heels With Kids Emme & Maximilian Muñiz & Seraphina Affleck for Broadway Show

Jennifer Lopez certainly knows how to make a style statement and her latest look was no exception. The singer and actress looked gorgeous and glamorous as she spent the day with her blended family in New York City on Sunday. Lopez was spotted exiting a theater following the Broadway show “Into the Woods” with her children Emme and Maximilian Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.

The pop icon hit the town in a lilac lace dress by Gucci. The Aria long-sleeve silhouette featured a sharp white collar, slightly pointed shoulders and an asymmetrical hemline. To take her look up a notch, the “Marry Me” star accessorized with statement stud earrings by Gucci and round tinted shades.

Jennifer Lopez at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Lopez touted her essentials in a white Valentino SuperVee crossbody bag. Crafted in white patent leather, the flawless handbag is punctuated with a large gold “VLOGO” plaque at the front. The “On the Floor” hitmaker styled her hair in a low ponytail and let her bangs frame her face.

When it came down to the shoes, the multi-hyphenate superstar boosted her height with a pair of sparkling Valentino platform shoes. The Italian fashion house takes glamour to new heights with this crystal-embellished silhouette elevated on a hefty platform and soaring 6-inch block heel.

Lopez wore a variety of platform heels from Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Andrea Wazen while on her European honeymoon with Ben Affleck in July.

Jennifer Lopez, Seraphina Affleck and Emme Muñiz out in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Emme was casually dressed for the family outing. The 14-year-old wore a brown corduroy jacket over a white Nike T-shirt. Emme teamed the tops with cropped light-wash denim jeans and Vans Hi-Top sneakers.

Emme Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Maximilian followed in Emme’s footsteps stepping out in a white short-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. On his feet was a pair of brown suede shoes.

Maximilian Muñiz at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

Seraphina showcased her fun summer style in a blue printed button-down shirt, which she paired with green pants. The vibrant bottoms were decorated with flowers and held up by a plaid belt. She accessorized with a bevy of beaded bracelets and dangling earrings. She rounded out the look with shiny black shoes.

Seraphina Affleck at a theater in New York City on August 14, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME

