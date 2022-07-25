Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty! Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty,” the singer wrote.

The “Marry Me” actress first announced the news via her “On The JLo” newsletter, telling fans that she’s coming out with a product to highlight everyone’s best asset. Retailing for $65. the balm aims to firm the skin’s appearance in targeted areas like the booty, hips and thighs. JLo Beauty currently offers items including a cleanser, eye cream, SPF moisturizer, serums and sheet masks.

JLo’s latest drop comes a week after her intimate Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16. Lopez’s marriage announcement was preceded by the Clark County Clerk’s office, which registered their marriage certificate on Saturday — and indicates that she will change her last name to Affleck’s.

