Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Era in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck at the Louvre for Honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez returned to her signature sensational street style while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck. The sought-after superstar duo has been enjoying a post-wedding getaway in the City of Lights with their children.

The newlyweds continue to explore the French capital throughout their trip. The couple was spotted leaving the Louvre museum today. Lopez looked super-stylish and very on-trend for the daytime outing. The multi-hyphenate entertainer wore Dior’s navy blue Chez Moi Constellation crewneck that was decorated with a floral print at the center. She teamed her top with light-wash wide-leg jeans by Frame that were held up with a thick tan belt.

(L-R) Seraphina Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen leaving the Louvre Museum in Paris after a private visit on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Her ensemble gave major “Jenny From the Block” vibes as she accessorized with her go-to tinted aviator shades, diamond stud earrings and a gold watch. The “On The Floor” singer styled her hair half up, half down and let her bangs frame her face. She carried her essentials in a mint green Hermés Birkin bag and rounded out the look with neutral makeup.

Lopez gave her outfit a boost with Giuseppe Zanotti lavender platform sandals. The suede style featured a small peep-toe, chunky outsole and were set on a stacked block heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. This isn’t the first time that Lopez has worn platform sandals while on her honeymoon. The “Marry Me” actress was spotted in a towering neutral style by Andrea Wazen while visiting the Micromania with Affleck and their kids.

Affleck kept it cozy for a private tour of the museum. The “Justice League” actor wore a short-sleeve gray T-shirt with dark blue trousers and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted leaving the Louvre Museum in Paris after a private visit on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

