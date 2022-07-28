Jennifer Lopez Elevates Summer Style in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Voluminous Blouse For Honeymoon in Paris With Kids Emme & Maximilian Muniz

Jennifer Lopez has turned Paris into her own personal runway, while taking in sights with her husband Ben Affleck on their honeymoon. The sought-after superstar couple has been celebrating their marriage with a tour of the French capital along with their children.

Lopez’s honeymoon style has exceeded expectations, consisting of Barbiecore halter dresses, wide-leg jeans and towering heels. On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate entertainer continued her inviable style streak as she was spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon with her twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hôtel de Crillon hotel in Paris, France on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon hotel in Paris, France on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

This time, JLo put her own spin on a classic summer outfit. The “All I Have” singer wore a voluminous white blouse by Marni. She paired the staple separate with flare-leg jeans that were held up by a brown Valentino belt. Lopez styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with a woven Hermès Kelly bag, oversized Gucci sunglasses and massive hoop earrings.

The most notable part of her outfit was her white platform heels that were also by Gucci. The sky high silhouette featured a stacked outsole and were set on a 6-inch rectangular heel. Lopez’s latest shoe style is a departure from her velvet Dolce & Gabbana heels and nude platforms by Andrea Wazen, which she’s worn during recent outings.

Jennifer Lopez spotted leaving the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris with her twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot with a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. The superstar couple has been rejoicing in matrimonial bliss ever since while on their Parisian honeymoon. Lopez’s twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony embarked on the excursion along with Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Throughout their trip, the newly minted family has continued to explore the French capital.

