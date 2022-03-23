Jennifer Lopez Delivers Green Glamour at iHeartRadio Music Awards & Sparkles in Boots for Performance With an Empowering Message

Jennifer Lopez received the highest honor at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last night while turning out three looks in stylish splendor.

During the award show, Jennifer Lopez received the Icon Award, where she displayed messages of equality while performing her new single “On My Way” and the classic “Get Right.”

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

For her arrival on the red carpet, Lopez went with a speckle-printed floor-length duster that had contrasting colors. Underneath, she wore on a black bandeau top for a unifying touch. And on the lower half, coordinated with green velvet trousers with flares and a baggy fit.

Although her shoes got covered by the billowing hemline of her trousers, it’s safe to say that Lopez slipped on a pair of heeled sandals or pumps that aligned with her luxe attire.

Related Taylor Momsen Goes Girly-Grunge in Lace Romper and Combat Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards Avril Lavigne Elevates Her Signature Punk Style in Leather Mini Dress With Plaid Sash & Combat Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards Megan Thee Stallion Puts A Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in High-Slit Dress & Pointy Pumps at iHeartRadio Radio Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

For the second look of the night, Lopez graced the stage for her performance in a fluffy white coat that came to her ankles and incorporated oversized sleeves. Under it, she wore a black catsuit that had a halter design and cutouts that created the effect of a bandeau. She accessorized with sparkly black fingerless gloves and equally shiny knee pads.

The entertainer commanded the stage in black heeled boots that had a height of approximately 3 inches and rounded out her outfit nicely.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s black heeled booties. CREDIT: AP

Finally, for the last outfit for the night, Lopez went with a plunging flowy green dress from Stephane Rolland that had a matching bodice and undergarments for a monochromatic finish. The garment had a one-sleeve for a modern nod at the “asymmetrical” trend going rampant on red carpets.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app, were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. Performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

The “Monster-In-Law” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace. She also has a partnership with DSW.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.