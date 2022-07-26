Jennifer Lopez Steps Into an Unexpected Shoe Choice With a Billowy Blue Shirt Dress on Honeymoon in Paris With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been rejoicing in matrimonial bliss following their intimate Las Vegas wedding on July 16. The superstar duo has continued to celebrate their nuptials with a romantic honeymoon in Paris. Throughout their trip, Lopez has continued to showcase her enviable style — mostly in heels — one look at a time.

On Monday, the sought-after couple was spotted near the Louvre Museum in the City of the Lights. The pair walked hand-in-hand through the streets of the capital. Lopez was looked glamorous and chic for the daytime outing. She wore an electric blue chemisier midi poplin by Alexander McQueen. The vibrant frock had an hourglass shape, cinched waist and full skirt that reaches mid-calf.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

J.Lo took her look up a notch with dark oversized shades, a gold watch and a nude Dior tote bag. The “Marry Me” actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and opted for soft glam with a neutral pout.

Affleck looked relaxed while out his wife. The “Gone Girl” actor sported a light blue button-down shirt with a white under tee. He teamed his top with dark pants and black leather sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck out and about in Paris, France on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez completed her look with nude ballet flats, a smart departure from the sky-high heels she’s been wearing. Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

