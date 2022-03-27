Jennifer Lopez Takes On the High Rise in Dark Denim and Hidden Platforms

Jennifer Lopez proved that classics never go out of style while out for brunch Los Angeles with her children, Emme and Max.

For the occasion, the “Marry Me” star stepped out in a timeless pairing: a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Her top featured a deep neckline, front pocket and semi-sheer texture, while her jeans included a high-waisted silhouette, dark denim wash and wide flared legs. Completing Lopez’s casual brunch look was a brown leather Coach bag, angular sunglasses and hr signature large gold hoop earrings — plus a matching pendant necklace.

Jennifer Lopez heads to brunch with children Emme and Max in Los Angeles on March 26, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The Grammy Award-winning musician’s footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans’ wide legs. However, Lopez’s shoes appeared to feature brown leather uppers with thick platform soles, block heels and wide toe straps. The pair resembled trending platform heels, which provide added balance and security from their chunky silhouette and strappy uppers — as seen in new styles from Kurt Geiger, Sam Edelman and Kate Spade New York.

A closer look at Lopez’s hidden heels. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

