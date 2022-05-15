Jennifer Lopez Boosts Her Lacy Summer Dress with Floral Tote and Glamorous Bejeweled Wedges

Jennifer Lopez showed her affinity for romantic dressing and statement shoes while in California on Saturday.

While running errands with daughter Emma Muniz in Los Angeles, the Grammy Award-winning singer stepped out of her car in a white midi dress. The thin number featured a deep neckline lined with floral lace, as well as straps trimmed in matching lace. The textile also surrounded her dress’ waistline and trailed onto its skirt in vertical patterns.

Lopez finished her outfit with several of her signatures: large aviator sunglasses, layered necklaces and large hoop earrings, all in metallic gold. A large canvas Dior Book tote covered in a multicolored floral and black sketch prints, plus a gold bracelet and rings, completed her look.

When it came to shoes, Lopez went sky-high in a pair of towering Gucci wedges. The vintage Carolina style featured woven raffia soles, rounded counters and toe straps — plus thin buckled ankle straps and soles crafted from metallic gold leather.

Giving the style a slick height boost were its signature triangular platform heels — which, in Lopez’s case, ranged from 5-6 inches in height. Boosting the pair with added glamour were gold, silver and green crystals covering each toe strap, adding a dazzling finish to her look while also framing her punchy green pedicure.

Wedges are poised for a comeback within the current high heel renaissance. Styles that feature connected soles and chunky heels, creating a triangular “wedge” silhouette, often feature ankle and toe straps for added support. Recent pairs incorporate textures like crystals, raffia and even colorful satin, hailing from brands like Versace, Veronica Beard and Betsey Johnson.

In recent weeks, stars like Anne Hathaway, Nicky Hilton and Jennifer Aniston have also stepped out in soaring wedges by Armani, Castaner and Saint Laurent.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

