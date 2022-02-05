×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Blooms in Floral-Print Dress, Green Coat & White Pointy Pumps for ‘Marry Me’ Promo Tour

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA825723_009-head
Jennifer Lopez: 2006 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2008 Met Gala
View Gallery 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is a scene in green and florals. The “Monster-in-Law” star was spotted Friday while out and about in New York City doing promo for her new film “Marry Me.”

When it comes to the outfit, Lopez opted for a vibrant look that consisted of Del Core’s emerald green coat that had an intricate design, including a belt, a slightly oversized collar and oversized sleeves. Underneath, she wore the label’s green, yellow and white floral-printed dress that showed off her affinity for eye-catching prints, seeing as though over the course of the week, she’s worn getups that incorporated fun graphics and interesting silhouettes. She accessorized with flower earrings, sleek black square sunglasses and carried a green reptilian handbag.

Related

Maluma Gives a Lesson in Color-blocking Wearing Green Coat and White Chunky Lugged-Sole Shoes in NYC

Jennifer Lopez Plays With Print in This Head-to-Toe Snakeskin Outfit While in NYC

Jennifer Lopez Bursts With Color in Graphic Midi Dress and Slouch Boots for 'Today Show' Arrival

Jennifer Lopez, NYC, green coat, white pumps, floral dress, Feb. 04 2022
Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York promoting “Marry Me” on Feb. 04, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, NYC, green coat, white pumps, floral dress, Feb. 04 2022
Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York promoting “Marry Me” on Feb. 04, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, Lopez slipped on a pair of white Iconic pointed-toe pumps by Tom Ford that featured a gilded chain link along the toe.

Jennifer Lopez, NYC, green coat, white pumps, floral dress, Feb. 04 2022
A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white pointy pumps.
CREDIT: MEGA

Recently, Lopez has shown her penchant for graphic prints and bold, lively colors that create statement-making ensembles. For example, yesterday, Lopez wore a matching snakeskin print outfit with coordinating pumps that provided a seamless appearance. And also, this week, we saw her wear head-to-toe plaid attire by Roberto Cavalli that also showed the musician’s interest in patterns.

The “Enough” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having partnered with DSW and starring in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s stylish Met Gala looks through the years. 

Put on a pair of white pointy pumps for a polished finish.

JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump

Buy Now: JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60

 

Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps

Buy Now: Saks Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Leather Stiletto Pumps, $90

 

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad