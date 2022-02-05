Jennifer Lopez Blooms in Floral-Print Dress, Green Coat & White Pointy Pumps for ‘Marry Me’ Promo Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is a scene in green and florals. The “Monster-in-Law” star was spotted Friday while out and about in New York City doing promo for her new film “Marry Me.”

When it comes to the outfit, Lopez opted for a vibrant look that consisted of Del Core’s emerald green coat that had an intricate design, including a belt, a slightly oversized collar and oversized sleeves. Underneath, she wore the label’s green, yellow and white floral-printed dress that showed off her affinity for eye-catching prints, seeing as though over the course of the week, she’s worn getups that incorporated fun graphics and interesting silhouettes. She accessorized with flower earrings, sleek black square sunglasses and carried a green reptilian handbag.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York promoting “Marry Me” on Feb. 04, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez out and about in New York promoting “Marry Me” on Feb. 04, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, Lopez slipped on a pair of white Iconic pointed-toe pumps by Tom Ford that featured a gilded chain link along the toe.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white pointy pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Recently, Lopez has shown her penchant for graphic prints and bold, lively colors that create statement-making ensembles. For example, yesterday, Lopez wore a matching snakeskin print outfit with coordinating pumps that provided a seamless appearance. And also, this week, we saw her wear head-to-toe plaid attire by Roberto Cavalli that also showed the musician’s interest in patterns.

The “Enough” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having partnered with DSW and starring in campaigns for brands like Coach, Guess and Versace.

