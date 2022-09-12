Jennifer Lopez Gets Breezy In Green Cutout Dress & Sky-High Platforms With Her Child Emme Muniz for Flea Market Shopping

Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her teenage child Emme Muniz this Sunday in Los Angeles. The duo was seen together shopping at the Melrose Trading Post flea market.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wore a green cutout halter dress by Cult Gaia. The linen ensemble had a metal detail on the top, adding an extra charm to the outfit. Lopez completed the look with a Christian Dior canvas tote bag, large hoop earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz are seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA To elevate her look, the “Monster in Law” actress slipped on sky-high platforms with a raffia finish and a suede ankle strap.

Emme, who is twins with brother Maximilian Muniz, was wearing an oversized brown T-shirt, denim shorts and a pair of Dr. Martens boots.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz are seen shopping at Melrose Trading post flea market in Los Angeles. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Lopez, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, shares the two teenage twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The singer and actress is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez’ Street Style Looks