Jennifer Lopez Soars in Woven Wedges With Child Emme Muniz on Shopping Date With Ben Affleck

By Ashley Rushford
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in style as she enjoyed the 4th of July holiday with her child Emme Muñiz on Monday. They were joined by J-Lo’s fiancé Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Affleck Garner.

Despite the warm sunny weather, Lopez pulled out a long-sleeve black turtle neck top for the day time date. She paired the form-fitting piece with a printed maxi skirt that swirled around her legs as she walked. The flowy garment was complete with a colorful fabric of red, black and white.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles on July 5, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Wedges
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles on July 5, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

The world-renowned pop icon put a glam twist on the look by accessorizing with her gold tinted aviator frames, hoop earrings and a black Hermés handbag. Affleck was casually dressed for the outing in a simple white T-shirt and cream pants. The “Deep Water” actor finished off his outfit with grey sneakers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with kids at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles. 04 Jul 2022 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: mcla@broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874508_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R) Samuel Affleck Garner, Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA
Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, J-Lo rounded out her ensemble and boosted her height with wedge sandals. Th open-toe style featured black leather uppers, printed outsole and woven wedge heel. Effortless summer outfits are taken to the next level when you finish them off with a pair of wedge sandals. The return of the silhouette developed as part of the shift toward comfier dressing choices throughout the pandemic. They are the perfect shoe choice for someone that is looking for stability and the chunkiness that a platform shoe provides with more shape.

Jennifer Lopez, Samuel Affleck Garner
Samuel Affleck Garner and Jennifer Lopez at Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several fashion ventures. She  has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion  The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.

