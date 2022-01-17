Jennifer Lopez Goes Chic In a Black Jumpsuit and Cream Flats With Daughter Emme

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez was seen walking alongside her daughter Emme Muniz yesterday in Venice. The pair strolled side by side, ice cream in hand looking stylish.

The mother-daughter duo dressed casually for their day out on the town, opting for comfy cozy clothing. Lopez chose to wear a flowy black jumpsuit with wide sleeves made of a breathable-looking material. She coupled the slouchy-looking ensemble with an oversized black and white cardigan, adding an extra layer of warmth. The pop star wore what appeared to be a Hermes belt around her waist to give the boxy silhouette some shape, the pop of gold in the belt buckle complementing the gold jewelry on her ears and on her neck. The “Dance Again” songstress and mom of two also donned some gold-framed sunglasses, keeping her metals all the same shade. The look towed the line between casual and comfy, each element pulling the ensemble together in a look made for running around town.

Jennifer Lopez spends the afternoon with her daughter in Venice and grabbed some ice cream. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

The pop star’s daughter stood beside her, frozen dessert in hand and oversized Dickies overalls on her body, the denim giving Muniz a cozy look. Dressed for the weather, Muniz layered a sweater under her denim, keeping with the cozy theme. The teen accessorized with some black frames on her face, and a silver ring on her finger, keeping it simple like her mother.

Jennifer Lopez spends the afternoon with her daughter in Venice and grabbed some ice cream. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

The theme of the day was comfort, with both Lopez and her daughter wearing flats that seemed perfect to walk around in. Lopez stepped into a pair of white loafers with gold embellishing, mirroring the gold on her belt. Muniz took a different approach, rocking some black clog-like shoes that also leaned slightly boxy and oversized. The pair kept it simple but effective, successfully pulling off two distinctly different cold-weather looks.

