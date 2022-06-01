Jennifer Lopez Serves Cozy Street Style In Crop Top, Baggy Pants & Air Jordan Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez continues her incomparable street style streak. The triple threat entertainer was spotted out in a cozy ensemble as she hit the streets in Los Angeles today.

The “Marry Me” actress stepped out in a grey sweatshirt. The top had a round neckline and oversized, billowy sleeves. She teamed the cropped crewneck with baggy baby blue sweatpants.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Los Angeles on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez spotted out in Los Angeles on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

In true fashion form, J.Lo accessorized the casual vibe with white retro shades and her signature thin hoop earrings. To keep cool from the warm weather, she pulled her hair up into a top knot bun and touted her essentials in a floral Christian Dior Tote bag. The handbag was the perfect complement to her look as it added a pop of color and print to her relaxed outfit.

Jennifer Lopez out and about in Los Angeles on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

As for footwear, the word renowned pop icon gave her look an edgy finish by slipping into the Jordan 1 Low White Metallic Gold sneakers. The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Metallic Gold” is Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe in its low-top height dressed in a luxurious color scheme.



The entire upper is covered in white tumbled leather, including the perforated toe, mid-panel, collar, and heel. Metallic Gold Swooshes on each side bring a premium look to the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘White/Metallic Gold.’ CREDIT: StockX

Lopez has been completing looks with sleek sneakers as of lately. Over the weekend, the R&B singer channeled her Jenny From the Block era style while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles. She wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit with “Pine Green” Air Jordan 1s.

