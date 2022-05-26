Jennifer Lopez Revives ‘Jenny From the Block’ Y2K Energy in Crop Top, Wide-Leg Trousers & Sneakers for Dance Studio

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When Jennifer Lopez is off-duty her street style takes a different approach. Her outfits prove that you don’t always need to be blinged out to make a statement.

On Wednesday, Lopez gave major “Jenny From the Block” vibes while arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles. The multi-hyphenate superstar was casual-chic for the outing, pairing a white cropped T-shirt with beige wide-leg trousers. The high-waist bottoms featured a pleated waistline and a slanted belt that draped on one side.

Lopez pulled her hair back into her signature sleek ponytail and accessorized with gold-tinted aviator frames and oversized thin hoop earrings. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” hitmaker also added a watch and a bracelet and carried her essential items in a crocodile Hermés handbag.

The triple threat entertainer finished off her laid-back look with white sneakers. The clean silhouette had a thick outsole, a high counter for extra support and a salmon-colored tongue. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The ever-dependable shoe that can be paired with almost any outfit.

Lopez tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti.

