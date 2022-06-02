×
Jennifer Lopez Is Typically Chic for Dance Rehearsal in Crop Top, Leggings & Retro Air Jordan Sneakers

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez has continued to share her love for all things sporty as she stepped out in low-top Air Jordan Retro 1 “White Metallic Gold” sneakers. Seen around her dance studio yesterday in Los Angeles, her style met the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez is seen outside of dance studio yesterday.

To contrast her crisp white shoes, she went for an all-black attire. Lopez styled her sneakers with a zip-up long-sleeve cropped jacket and high-waisted black leggings.

For her accessories, she kept it simple, deciding on the sunglasses and purse combination. She chose a dark blue purse with gold emblems and belt loops, and large ski-inspired sunglasses with a purple opaque lens.

She kept her brown hair down, letting it fall over and behind her shoulders.

Some may choose to keep their activewear simple to the point of a hoodie and leggings, but Lopez has an effortless way of turning her casual wear into an ultimately versatile look. As Lopez’s ensemble could have been worn in other settings as well.

The Air Jordan 1 sneakers are all-white with a gold Swoosh on the side, reflecting in the sun with metallic details. Along with the Swoosh, the tongue also has a gold label that makes this sneaker stand out.

These hints of gold do not take away from the all-white aesthetic, but it does give them a certain pop.  Lopez’s celebrity style doesn’t shy away from sneakers, as she often highlights them in her looks.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

