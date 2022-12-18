Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive in Kilt Skirt & Dinosaur Sweater With Sandal Heels for Coach’s New Holiday Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was festively dressed for Coach’s new campaign. The brand is promoting its mini studio bag in a new holiday-themed video.

Lopez’ Christmas-inspired ensemble was comprised of a red knit sweater with a T-Rex motif on the front. The $395 knit sweater was tucked into a red plaid skirt that was inspired by Scottish kilt. Both pieces were from Coach.

Lopez wore a plethora of gold rings and hoops and, of course, carried a mini studio bag.

Although they were hard to see in the video, the “On The Floor” songstress added height to her ensemble and strapped on nude sandal heels with a shiny finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels worn offered the star a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many, including Lopez.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

