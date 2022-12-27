Jennifer Lopez Elevates Preppy Style in Turquoise Gucci Dress & Towering 6-Inch Heels for Christmas Celebration

Jennifer Lopez was decked out in preppy style to celebrate Christmas. On Monday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a set of carousel-style images on Instagram, which consisted of a selfie and a shot of her standing next to a Christmas tree.

For her holiday celebrations, Lopez wore the Turquoise Runway Peacock Dress by Gucci. The piece was decorated with red ribbon motifs all over. The piece also gathered at the waist and included an asymmetrical ruffle on the side, an embroidered pointy flower collar and wide cuffs.

To amp up the glam factor, the “On The Floor” artist went with soft glowy makeup and a red matte lip. She slicked her hair back into a bun and accessorized with large flower stud earrings and several midi rings.

Giving her outfit a towering boost, Lopez slipped into Valentino Garavani’s Tan-Gov platform pumps. Introduced in the spring 2022 collection, the Tan-Go platform pumps from Valentino Garavani stand out thanks to their high-shine patent leather construction and 6-inch platform heel. This pair is updated in a blood-red hue, adding to their dramatic design.

Related Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Go Partying in Valentino Gowns With Sky-High Heels in Holiday Campaign Gucci Under Fire With Balenciaga Controversy Comparisons for Ad With Harry Styles, Teddy Bear & Mattress Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive in Kilt Skirt & Dinosaur Sweater With Sandal Heels for Coach's New Holiday Campaign

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Jennifer Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.